Cetera Investment Advisers Has $36.55 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 318.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 218,453 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

COP stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $103.98 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $117.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.08). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

