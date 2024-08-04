Cetera Investment Advisers Has $23.96 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 337.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,518 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.34% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

PRF opened at $38.34 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

