Cetera Investment Advisers Has $23.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 979.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,798 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $197.22 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

