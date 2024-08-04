Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.72. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

