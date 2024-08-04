Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 236.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.83.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

