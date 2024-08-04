Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 215.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,839 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of DraftKings worth $24,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.03.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

