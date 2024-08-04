Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 24,514 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $94.06 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $107.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

