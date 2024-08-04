Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 126,760 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $29,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $116.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.