Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 223.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.44% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $137.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

