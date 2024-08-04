Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 180.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 15.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:XBAP opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

