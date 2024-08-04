Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 96,157 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $25,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,493,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,143 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 749,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,990,000 after purchasing an additional 676,140 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

