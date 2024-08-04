Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 484,512 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2,721.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,512 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.54% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

