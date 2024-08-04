Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 327,449 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 3,133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,449 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.92% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 81.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 75,577 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FJAN opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $755.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

