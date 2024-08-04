Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 168,245 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2,256.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $32,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $572,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.