Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 5.87% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XJUN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of XJUN opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

