Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

UPS stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $184.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

