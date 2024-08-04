Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Royce Value Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 120,150 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 596,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

