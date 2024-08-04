Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 8,033 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 270.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $11.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $410.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.