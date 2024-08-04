Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 61,760 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 142.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,760 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

IUSV opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

