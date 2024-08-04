Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 212,719 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

