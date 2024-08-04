Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1,916.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,265,000 after purchasing an additional 681,109 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQL stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 49,524 shares. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

