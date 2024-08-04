Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.