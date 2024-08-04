Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,659,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 29,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,571. The company has a market cap of $842.38 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

