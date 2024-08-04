Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $216.94. 1,769,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average of $202.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

