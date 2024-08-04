Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 180.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $31,261,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,038.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 492,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 449,450 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 283,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 278,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. 709,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.