Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 216,595 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.35 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52.

