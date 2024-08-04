Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

