Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 62,704 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 900,285 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 225.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 819,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 568,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 358,047 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 280,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 232,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,099 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

