Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 24,904 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.3154 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

