Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 199.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

