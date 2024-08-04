Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $101.79. 4,453,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

