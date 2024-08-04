Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 77,610 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,610 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 522,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 141,330 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,265,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,817 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 119,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period.

IPAC opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $64.26.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

