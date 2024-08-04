Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 7,468 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,695,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

