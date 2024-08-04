Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

