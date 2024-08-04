Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BLV traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.19. 1,164,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,665. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

