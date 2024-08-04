Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $15.89 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. 185,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,842. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

