Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 34,861 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,516,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.07. 627,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

