Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 21,252 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,837 shares of company stock worth $3,884,563. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

