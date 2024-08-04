Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.750 EPS.

Celanese Trading Down 4.4 %

CE traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.55. 1,558,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.28. Celanese has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.42). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

