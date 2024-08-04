Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. Celanese also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.75.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $6.00 on Friday, hitting $131.55. 1,558,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

