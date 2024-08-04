Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.11. Celanese also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.750 EPS.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,015. Celanese has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

