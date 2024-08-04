CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.20.

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total transaction of C$169,432.50. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 230,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.48 per share, with a total value of C$16,705,718.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,375 shares of company stock worth $3,743,694. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

