CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 789,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,357. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $86.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

