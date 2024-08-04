Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86), Zacks reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $18.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.97. The company had a trading volume of 99,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,741. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $426.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

