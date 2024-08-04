CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 87,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,035. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

