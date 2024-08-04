Capital One Financial Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.46.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $130.58 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

