Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 77.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

AFT remained flat at $14.86 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

