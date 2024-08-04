Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSGS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $377,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.24. 80,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,313. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $214.06.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

