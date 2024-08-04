Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XTL traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $84.59. 4,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

