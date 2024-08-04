Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,313,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,928. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

